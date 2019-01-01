B. Riley Financial, Inc. - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG), Dividends

B. Riley Financial, Inc. - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash B. Riley Financial, Inc. - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for B. Riley Financial, Inc. - 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on January 31, 2018.
