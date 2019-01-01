|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lordstown Motors’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) was reported by BTIG on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RIDE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is $3.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.