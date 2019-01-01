ñol

Richelieu Hardware
(OTCPK:RHUHF)
30.91
00
At close: Jun 2
32.7479
1.8379[5.95%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
52 Week High/Low26.76 - 40.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E14.67
50d Avg. Price30.89
Div / Yield0.41/1.32%
Payout Ratio10.11
EPS0.54
Total Float-

Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Richelieu Hardware reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$384.5M

Earnings History

Earnings History

Richelieu Hardware Questions & Answers

Q
When is Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Richelieu Hardware

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Richelieu Hardware

Q
What were Richelieu Hardware’s (OTCPK:RHUHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Richelieu Hardware

