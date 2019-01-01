ñol

Retail Holdings
(OTCPK:RHDGF)
0.433
00
At close: May 27
0.4365
0.0035[0.81%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Retail Holdings (OTC:RHDGF), Dividends

Retail Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Retail Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

81.4%

Annual Dividend

$1.05

Last Dividend

Feb 10, 2021
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Retail Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Retail Holdings (RHDGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Retail Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.05 on February 10, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Retail Holdings (RHDGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next Retail Holdings (RHDGF) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF)?
A

