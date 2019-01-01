Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Rigetti Computing Questions & Answers
When is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) reporting earnings?
Rigetti Computing (RGTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rigetti Computing’s (NASDAQ:RGTI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
