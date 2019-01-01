RTL Group (OTC:RGLXY), Dividends

RTL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RTL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 21, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group (RGLXY). The last dividend payout was on September 21, 2018 and was $0.12
There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group (RGLXY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 21, 2018
RTL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RTL Group (RGLXY) was $0.12 and was paid out next on September 21, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.