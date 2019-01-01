ñol

RTL Group
(OTCPK:RGLXY)
4.25
00
At close: May 20
3.24
-1.0100[-23.76%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.82 - 6.37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E4.74
50d Avg. Price4.84
Div / Yield0.53/12.37%
Payout Ratio35.54
EPS0.16
Total Float-

RTL Group (OTC:RGLXY), Dividends

RTL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RTL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.99%

Annual Dividend

$0.2316

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RTL Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RTL Group (RGLXY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 21, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own RTL Group (RGLXY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group (RGLXY). The last dividend payout was on September 21, 2018 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next RTL Group (RGLXY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RTL Group (RGLXY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on September 21, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for RTL Group (OTCPK:RGLXY)?
A

RTL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RTL Group (RGLXY) was $0.12 and was paid out next on September 21, 2018.

