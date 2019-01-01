QQQ
Range
0.15 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
190.4K/108.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
142.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
746.8M
Outstanding
Reunion Gold Corp is a Canadian gold exploration and development company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region in South America. The main projects of the company are Boulanger and Dorlin in French Guiana, Oko West in Guyana and NW Extension in Suriname.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reunion Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reunion Gold (RGDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reunion Gold (OTCPK: RGDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reunion Gold's (RGDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reunion Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Reunion Gold (RGDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reunion Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Reunion Gold (RGDFF)?

A

The stock price for Reunion Gold (OTCPK: RGDFF) is $0.1906 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reunion Gold (RGDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reunion Gold.

Q

When is Reunion Gold (OTCPK:RGDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Reunion Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reunion Gold (RGDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reunion Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Reunion Gold (RGDFF) operate in?

A

Reunion Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.