Resolute Forest Prods
(NYSE:RFP)
14.24
-0.29[-2.00%]
At close: Jun 3
14.22
-0.0200[-0.14%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low14.15 - 14.59
52 Week High/Low9.84 - 16.61
Open / Close14.45 / 14.22
Float / Outstanding45.9M / 76.8M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 723.7K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E2.61
50d Avg. Price13.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.71
Total Float45.9M

Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Resolute Forest Prods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$2.260

Quarterly Revenue

$945M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$945M

Earnings Recap

Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resolute Forest Prods missed estimated earnings by 8.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resolute Forest Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.98 1.16 3.06 1.66
EPS Actual 0.48 0.84 3.74 1.45
Revenue Estimate 1.11B 1.10B 967.00M 872.50M
Revenue Actual 834.00M 817.00M 1.14B 873.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Resolute Forest Prods using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Resolute Forest Prods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP) reporting earnings?
A

Resolute Forest Prods (RFP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Resolute Forest Prods (NYSE:RFP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Q
What were Resolute Forest Prods’s (NYSE:RFP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $858M, which missed the estimate of $902M.

