RiverNorth Flexible
(NYSE:RFM)
18.08
-0.08[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
20.86
2.7800[15.38%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low17.85 - 18.15
52 Week High/Low15.76 - 24.77
Open / Close18.04 / 18.15
Float / Outstanding- / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.14.3K / 28.7K
Mkt Cap110.6M
P/E9.21
50d Avg. Price17.53
Div / Yield1.27/7.02%
Payout Ratio106.23
EPS-
Total Float-

RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM), Dividends

RiverNorth Flexible issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RiverNorth Flexible generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.86%

Annual Dividend

$1.2744

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RiverNorth Flexible Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for RiverNorth Flexible ($RFM) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM)?
A

The most current yield for RiverNorth Flexible (RFM) is 6.86% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

