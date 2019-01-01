Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rafael Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Rafael Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) reporting earnings?
Rafael Holdings (RFL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rafael Holdings’s (NYSE:RFL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.