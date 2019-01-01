12 Retech Corp mainly engages in the creation of mobile software applications. The company, through its subsidiaries, develops, improves, acquires, and licenses technologies designed to merge between real brick and mortar stores with online retailing of transacting commerce. It develops an omnichannel solution name 12 Technology Suite, through which retailers can choose the entire suite as per their need and combines real-world shopping with online media. The company's products which are based on its 12 technology suite include 12 Mirror, 12 Kiosk, 12 in-store apps, 12 Mobile apps, and 12 ERP.