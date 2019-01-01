QQQ
12 Retech Corp mainly engages in the creation of mobile software applications. The company, through its subsidiaries, develops, improves, acquires, and licenses technologies designed to merge between real brick and mortar stores with online retailing of transacting commerce. It develops an omnichannel solution name 12 Technology Suite, through which retailers can choose the entire suite as per their need and combines real-world shopping with online media. The company's products which are based on its 12 technology suite include 12 Mirror, 12 Kiosk, 12 in-store apps, 12 Mobile apps, and 12 ERP.

12 Retech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 12 Retech (RETC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 12 Retech (OTCPK: RETC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 12 Retech's (RETC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 12 Retech.

Q

What is the target price for 12 Retech (RETC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 12 Retech

Q

Current Stock Price for 12 Retech (RETC)?

A

The stock price for 12 Retech (OTCPK: RETC) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:23:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 12 Retech (RETC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 12 Retech.

Q

When is 12 Retech (OTCPK:RETC) reporting earnings?

A

12 Retech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 12 Retech (RETC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 12 Retech.

Q

What sector and industry does 12 Retech (RETC) operate in?

A

12 Retech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.