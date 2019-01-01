QQQ
iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS: REM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF's (REM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)?

A

The stock price for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS: REM) is $31.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) operate in?

A

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.