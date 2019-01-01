ñol

Reliv' International
(OTCPK:RELV)
3.97
0.37[10.28%]
At close: Jun 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.51 - 4.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.2M / 1.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.9K
Mkt Cap6.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

Reliv' International (OTC:RELV), Dividends

Reliv' International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Reliv' International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Dec 26, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Reliv' International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Reliv' International (RELV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliv' International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on December 16, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Reliv' International (RELV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliv' International (RELV). The last dividend payout was on December 16, 2013 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Reliv' International (RELV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliv' International (RELV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on December 16, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Reliv' International (OTCPK:RELV)?
A

Reliv' International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Reliv' International (RELV) was $0.01 and was paid out next on December 16, 2013.

