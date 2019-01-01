Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$173.8K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$173.8K
Earnings History
Research Frontiers Questions & Answers
When is Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) reporting earnings?
Research Frontiers (REFR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Research Frontiers’s (NASDAQ:REFR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $348.2K, which beat the estimate of $300K.
