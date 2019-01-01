Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) was reported by WestPark Capital on September 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting REFR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 200.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) was provided by WestPark Capital, and Research Frontiers initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Research Frontiers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Research Frontiers was filed on September 28, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Research Frontiers (REFR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Research Frontiers (REFR) is trading at is $2.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.