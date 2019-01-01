Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Real Brokerage
Real Brokerage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) was reported by Roth Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting REAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 108.33% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) was provided by Roth Capital, and Real Brokerage initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Real Brokerage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Real Brokerage was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Real Brokerage (REAX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Real Brokerage (REAX) is trading at is $1.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
