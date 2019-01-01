ñol

PIMCO Strategic Income
(NYSE:RCS)
5.29
-0.07[-1.31%]
At close: Jun 3
5.32
0.0300[0.57%]
After Hours: 5:58PM EDT
Day High/Low5.27 - 5.38
52 Week High/Low5.06 - 8.23
Open / Close5.32 / 5.28
Float / Outstanding- / 44.8M
Vol / Avg.111.6K / 166.2K
Mkt Cap236.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.56
Div / Yield0.61/11.59%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

PIMCO Strategic Income (NYSE:RCS), Dividends

PIMCO Strategic Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Strategic Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.4%

Annual Dividend

$0.612

Last Dividend

May 12

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PIMCO Strategic Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for PIMCO Strategic Income ($RCS) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Strategic Income (NYSE:RCS)?
A

The most current yield for PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) is 11.53% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

