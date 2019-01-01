Renovacor (AMEX:RCOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Renovacor
Renovacor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Renovacor (AMEX: RCOR) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting RCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 947.62% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Renovacor (AMEX: RCOR) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Renovacor initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Renovacor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Renovacor was filed on October 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Renovacor (RCOR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Renovacor (RCOR) is trading at is $2.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
