Range
3.1 - 3.5
Vol / Avg.
15K/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.65 - 7.53
Mkt Cap
249.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 9:51AM
Rock Tech Lithium Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It focuses on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rock Tech Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rock Tech Lithium (OTCQX: RCKTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rock Tech Lithium's (RCKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rock Tech Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rock Tech Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF)?

A

The stock price for Rock Tech Lithium (OTCQX: RCKTF) is $3.4356 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:13:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rock Tech Lithium.

Q

When is Rock Tech Lithium (OTCQX:RCKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Rock Tech Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rock Tech Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF) operate in?

A

Rock Tech Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.