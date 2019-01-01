ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Reckitt Benckiser Group
(OTCPK:RBGPF)
75.80
-0.91[-1.19%]
At close: Jun 3
80.8105
5.0105[6.61%]
After Hours: 7:15AM EDT
Day High/Low75.76 - 78.19
52 Week High/Low69.9 - 94.41
Open / Close78.19 / 75.8
Float / Outstanding- / 715.4M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 8.2K
Mkt Cap54.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price77.26
Div / Yield2.27/3.00%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.72
Total Float-

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTC:RBGPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Reckitt Benckiser Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Reckitt Benckiser Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Reckitt Benckiser Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Reckitt Benckiser Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Reckitt Benckiser Group

Q
What were Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (OTCPK:RBGPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Reckitt Benckiser Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.