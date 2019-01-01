ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Randstad
(OTCPK:RANJY)
28.31
0.10[0.35%]
At close: Jun 3
30.82
2.5100[8.87%]
After Hours: 8:35AM EDT
Day High/Low28.14 - 28.31
52 Week High/Low25.14 - 40.44
Open / Close28.14 / 28.31
Float / Outstanding- / 365.7M
Vol / Avg.2.8K / 22.1K
Mkt Cap10.4B
P/E12.05
50d Avg. Price27.77
Div / Yield2.76/9.74%
Payout Ratio85.29
EPS0.56
Total Float-

Randstad (OTC:RANJY), Dividends

Randstad issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Randstad generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.63%

Annual Dividend

$0.8391

Last Dividend

Sep 25, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Randstad Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Randstad (RANJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Randstad. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Randstad (RANJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Randstad (RANJY). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2018 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Randstad (RANJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Randstad (RANJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Randstad (OTCPK:RANJY)?
A

Randstad has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Randstad (RANJY) was $0.42 and was paid out next on October 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.