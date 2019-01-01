Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rada Electronics Industri
Rada Electronics Industri Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting RADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and Rada Electronics Industri maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rada Electronics Industri, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rada Electronics Industri was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $13.00. The current price Rada Electronics Industri (RADA) is trading at is $12.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.