Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 191.07%, reporting an EPS of $-1.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.48
|0.22
|-0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|-0.41
|0.38
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.32B
|6.21B
|6.21B
|5.80B
|Revenue Actual
|6.23B
|6.11B
|6.16B
|5.92B
Earnings History
Rite Aid Questions & Answers
Rite Aid (RAD) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $-1.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $7.8B, which missed the estimate of $8.2B.
