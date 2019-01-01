ñol

Rite Aid
(NYSE:RAD)
6.09
0.29[5.00%]
At close: Jun 3
6.08
-0.0100[-0.16%]
After Hours: 7:46PM EDT
Day High/Low5.74 - 6.1
52 Week High/Low4.68 - 23.02
Open / Close5.82 / 6.09
Float / Outstanding54.8M / 55.6M
Vol / Avg.3.1M / 4.1M
Mkt Cap338.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-7.18
Total Float54.8M

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rite Aid reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$-1.630

Quarterly Revenue

$6.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$6.1B

Earnings Recap

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 191.07%, reporting an EPS of $-1.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.48 0.22 -0.76
EPS Actual 0.15 -0.41 0.38 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 6.32B 6.21B 6.21B 5.80B
Revenue Actual 6.23B 6.11B 6.16B 5.92B

Rite Aid Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reporting earnings?
A

Rite Aid (RAD) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.

Q
What were Rite Aid’s (NYSE:RAD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.8B, which missed the estimate of $8.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.