Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 191.07%, reporting an EPS of $-1.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.48 0.22 -0.76 EPS Actual 0.15 -0.41 0.38 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 6.32B 6.21B 6.21B 5.80B Revenue Actual 6.23B 6.11B 6.16B 5.92B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.