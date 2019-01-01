Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rite Aid
Rite Aid Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) was reported by Deutsche Bank on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting RAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.32% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Rite Aid maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rite Aid, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rite Aid was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rite Aid (RAD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.00 to $4.00. The current price Rite Aid (RAD) is trading at is $6.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
