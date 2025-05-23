Ferrari (RACE) Stock Falls On Fears Of Trump Tariffs Targeting EU Imports

Ferrari NV RACE shares dropped 2.9% to $476.84 Friday morning following sharp market declines across Europe, spurred by President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 50% tariff on all European Union imports starting June 1.

What To Know: Investors reacted swiftly to concerns that a transatlantic trade war could disrupt global supply chains and damage export-reliant firms like Ferrari.

The Italian luxury automaker generates over 30% of its revenue from the U.S. market, making it highly sensitive to any new trade barriers. A 50% tariff on EU goods could sharply increase the cost of importing Ferrari vehicles into the U.S., potentially forcing the company to either raise prices or absorb the margin hit, both damaging to its competitive edge and profitability in one of its largest markets.

Ferrari, known for its Maranello-based manufacturing and high-end performance vehicles, is emblematic of the kind of luxury EU exports that could face steep challenges under a protectionist U.S. trade policy. Retaliatory measures from the EU could further rattle investor confidence in globally exposed European firms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RACE has a 52-week high of $509.13 and a 52-week low of $391.54.