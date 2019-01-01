ñol

Quotient Technology
(NYSE:QUOT)
4.12
-0.18[-4.19%]
At close: Jun 3
4.12
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low4.09 - 4.25
52 Week High/Low3.71 - 11.66
Open / Close4.22 / 4.12
Float / Outstanding88.8M / 95.2M
Vol / Avg.876.4K / 933.2K
Mkt Cap392.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.28
Total Float88.8M

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Quotient Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$78.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$78.5M

Earnings Recap

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quotient Technology missed estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $36.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.08 -0.10 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.18 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 115.16M 130.95M 122.05M 110.51M
Revenue Actual 146.41M 135.88M 123.88M 115.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Quotient Technology using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Quotient Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) reporting earnings?
A

Quotient Technology (QUOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were Quotient Technology’s (NYSE:QUOT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $74.5M, which beat the estimate of $73.7M.

