Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Quotient Technology missed estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $36.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.08 -0.10 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.18 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 115.16M 130.95M 122.05M 110.51M Revenue Actual 146.41M 135.88M 123.88M 115.32M

