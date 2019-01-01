Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Qumu missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $880.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qumu's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.25 -0.26 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.30 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 6.16M 5.72M 5.77M 6.60M Revenue Actual 5.91M 6.42M 5.87M 5.82M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.25 -0.26 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.30 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 6.16M 5.72M 5.77M 6.60M Revenue Actual 5.91M 6.42M 5.87M 5.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.