Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting QUMU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 460.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Qumu downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qumu, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qumu was filed on June 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qumu (QUMU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Qumu (QUMU) is trading at is $1.07, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
