Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), Dividends

Restaurant Brands Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Restaurant Brands Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Restaurant Brands Intl ($QSR) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) shares by June 22, 2022
The next dividend for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.54
The most current yield for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) is 3.79% and is payable next on July 6, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.