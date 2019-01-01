ñol

Restaurant Brands Intl
(NYSE:QSR)
52.06
-0.79[-1.49%]
At close: Jun 3
52.07
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low52.02 - 52.75
52 Week High/Low49.35 - 69.86
Open / Close52.61 / 52.07
Float / Outstanding267.2M / 308.8M
Vol / Avg.965.4K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap16.1B
P/E19.29
50d Avg. Price55.42
Div / Yield2.16/4.15%
Payout Ratio78.89
EPS0.59
Total Float267.2M

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), Dividends

Restaurant Brands Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Restaurant Brands Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.78%

Annual Dividend

$2.16

Last Dividend

Mar 23

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Restaurant Brands Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Restaurant Brands Intl ($QSR) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) shares by June 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.54

Q
What is the dividend yield for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR)?
A

The most current yield for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) is 3.79% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

