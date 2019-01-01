QQQ
Range
0.5 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Qrons Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries. The technology would treat a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases. The treatment integrates proprietary, engineered mesenchymal stem cells, 3D printable scaffolding, smart materials, and a novel delivery system. The firm has two product candidates, QS100TM for treating penetrating brain injuries and QS200TM, for treating concussions and other diffused axonal injuries.

Qrons Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qrons (QRON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qrons (OTCQB: QRON) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Qrons's (QRON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qrons.

Q

What is the target price for Qrons (QRON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qrons

Q

Current Stock Price for Qrons (QRON)?

A

The stock price for Qrons (OTCQB: QRON) is $0.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:24:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qrons (QRON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qrons.

Q

When is Qrons (OTCQB:QRON) reporting earnings?

A

Qrons does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qrons (QRON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qrons.

Q

What sector and industry does Qrons (QRON) operate in?

A

Qrons is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.