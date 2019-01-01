Qrons Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries. The technology would treat a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases. The treatment integrates proprietary, engineered mesenchymal stem cells, 3D printable scaffolding, smart materials, and a novel delivery system. The firm has two product candidates, QS100TM for treating penetrating brain injuries and QS200TM, for treating concussions and other diffused axonal injuries.