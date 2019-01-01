QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment

Qenex Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qenex Communications (QNXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qenex Communications (OTCEM: QNXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qenex Communications's (QNXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qenex Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Qenex Communications (QNXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qenex Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Qenex Communications (QNXC)?

A

The stock price for Qenex Communications (OTCEM: QNXC) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 15:25:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qenex Communications (QNXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qenex Communications.

Q

When is Qenex Communications (OTCEM:QNXC) reporting earnings?

A

Qenex Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qenex Communications (QNXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qenex Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Qenex Communications (QNXC) operate in?

A

Qenex Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.