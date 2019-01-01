ñol

Quantum Metal Exchange
(OTCPK:QMEI)
0.50
00
At close: Jun 1
1.63
1.13[226.00%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT

Quantum Metal Exchange (OTC:QMEI), Dividends

Quantum Metal Exchange issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Quantum Metal Exchange generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Quantum Metal Exchange Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Quantum Metal Exchange (QMEI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Metal Exchange.

Q
What date did I need to own Quantum Metal Exchange (QMEI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Metal Exchange.

Q
How much per share is the next Quantum Metal Exchange (QMEI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Metal Exchange.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Quantum Metal Exchange (OTCPK:QMEI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Metal Exchange.

