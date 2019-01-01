QQQ
Range
5.01 - 5.61
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/312.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/18.38%
52 Wk
6.5 - 11.52
Mkt Cap
322.1M
Payout Ratio
34.52
Open
5.32
P/E
2.04
EPS
140.71
Shares
62.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries and provides consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) financial services. The company's segments include Payment Services; Consumer Financial Services; Rocketbank; and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Payment Services segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

QIWI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QIWI (QIWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QIWI's (QIWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for QIWI (QIWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting QIWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for QIWI (QIWI)?

A

The stock price for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) is $5.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QIWI (QIWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) reporting earnings?

A

QIWI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is QIWI (QIWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QIWI.

Q

What sector and industry does QIWI (QIWI) operate in?

A

QIWI is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.