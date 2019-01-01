|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in QIWI’s space includes: Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS), Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB).
The latest price target for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting QIWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) is $5.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.
QIWI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for QIWI.
QIWI is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.