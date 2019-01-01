QQQ
Haier Smart Home Co Ltd manufactures and distributes household electrical appliances. It offers products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machine, microwave ovens, smoke exhausters, gas stoves, dishwashers, electrical water heaters and others under the brand name Haier, Casarte, Leader, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. The company has three business segments namely China smart home business; Overseas home appliance and smart home business segment Other business segments. The products of the group are traded in mainland china and in other overseas markets including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Haier Smart Home Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haier Smart Home (QIHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haier Smart Home (OTC: QIHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haier Smart Home's (QIHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haier Smart Home.

Q

What is the target price for Haier Smart Home (QIHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haier Smart Home

Q

Current Stock Price for Haier Smart Home (QIHCF)?

A

The stock price for Haier Smart Home (OTC: QIHCF) is $1.75 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:33:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haier Smart Home (QIHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haier Smart Home.

Q

When is Haier Smart Home (OTC:QIHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Haier Smart Home does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haier Smart Home (QIHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haier Smart Home.

Q

What sector and industry does Haier Smart Home (QIHCF) operate in?

A

Haier Smart Home is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.