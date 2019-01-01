|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Virtual Medical Intl (OTCPK: QEBR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Virtual Medical Intl.
There is no analysis for Virtual Medical Intl
The stock price for Virtual Medical Intl (OTCPK: QEBR) is $0.0103 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Virtual Medical Intl.
Virtual Medical Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Virtual Medical Intl.
Virtual Medical Intl is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.