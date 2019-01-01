QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 11:53PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Virtual Medical International Inc is engaged in the business of medical grade CBD oil production and distribution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Virtual Medical Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virtual Medical Intl (OTCPK: QEBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virtual Medical Intl's (QEBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virtual Medical Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Virtual Medical Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR)?

A

The stock price for Virtual Medical Intl (OTCPK: QEBR) is $0.0103 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virtual Medical Intl.

Q

When is Virtual Medical Intl (OTCPK:QEBR) reporting earnings?

A

Virtual Medical Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virtual Medical Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Virtual Medical Intl (QEBR) operate in?

A

Virtual Medical Intl is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.