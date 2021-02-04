Virtual Medical International To Open 10 New Whole Health Stores In Florida

Virtual Medical International Inc. (OTC:QEBR) has teamed up with Natural Life to launch ten whole health stores in Florida.

Under the joint venture revenue-sharing deal, the Las Vegas company agreed to expand Florida-based Natural Life CBD outlets.

Currently, the Natural Life franchise has four stores.

Natural Life founder Gabriel Suarez praised the partnership with Virtual Medical, calling the joint venture a "significant next step forward" for the franchise's expansion efforts.

Natural Life features over 300 CBD products and distributes more than 20 brands. The new collaboration is poised to "duplicate" its footprint and result in a chain of retail locations focusing on the whole health products.

"Natural Life is a great brand for QEBR to collaborate with as this deal gives us an immediate presence in the Southeast U.S. market, as well as the ability to increase our footprint across the USA as we move forward with our planned expansion strategy," Virtual Medical CEO Larson Elmore said.

Courtesy image

