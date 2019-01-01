QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (ARCA: QDIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF's (QDIV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)?

A

The stock price for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (ARCA: QDIV) is $31.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:13:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF.

Q

When is Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (ARCA:QDIV) reporting earnings?

A

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) operate in?

A

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.