Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
71.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quickstep Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of carbon fiber composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other manufacturing sectors. The group consisted of the production of parts for Northrop Grumman for the Joint Strike Fighter Project, C-130J wing flaps for Lockheed Martin, and Other.

Quickstep Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quickstep Hldgs (OTCPK: QCKSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quickstep Hldgs's (QCKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quickstep Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quickstep Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF)?

A

The stock price for Quickstep Hldgs (OTCPK: QCKSF) is $0.032 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 18:40:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quickstep Hldgs.

Q

When is Quickstep Hldgs (OTCPK:QCKSF) reporting earnings?

A

Quickstep Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quickstep Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Quickstep Hldgs (QCKSF) operate in?

A

Quickstep Hldgs is in the sector and industry.