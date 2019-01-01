QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
QC Holdings Inc provides financial services. The company provides various financial services involving consumer loans and other services through its retail branches and Internet lending operations. The company also provides other financial products and services, such as credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, prepaid debit cards, money transfers, money orders, and business invoice factoring. It reports on its business units as two reportable segments: Branch Lending, and E-commerce. QC Holdings derives most of its revenue from its Branch Lending segment.

QC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QC Holdings (QCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QC Holdings (OTCPK: QCCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QC Holdings's (QCCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for QC Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for QC Holdings (QCCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for QC Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for QC Holdings (QCCO)?

A

The stock price for QC Holdings (OTCPK: QCCO) is $0.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:21:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QC Holdings (QCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2015.

Q

When is QC Holdings (OTCPK:QCCO) reporting earnings?

A

QC Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is QC Holdings (QCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does QC Holdings (QCCO) operate in?

A

QC Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.