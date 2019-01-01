QC Holdings Inc provides financial services. The company provides various financial services involving consumer loans and other services through its retail branches and Internet lending operations. The company also provides other financial products and services, such as credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, prepaid debit cards, money transfers, money orders, and business invoice factoring. It reports on its business units as two reportable segments: Branch Lending, and E-commerce. QC Holdings derives most of its revenue from its Branch Lending segment.