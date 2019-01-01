QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Qube has three main divisions: operating; property; and Patrick. Operating undertakes road/rail transportation of containers to and from port, operation of container parks, customs/quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, domestic stevedoring, and bulk transport. Patrick is the container terminals business acquired from Asciano, and the property division includes tactical land holdings in Sydney.

Qube Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qube Holdings (QBBHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qube Holdings (OTCPK: QBBHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Qube Holdings's (QBBHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qube Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Qube Holdings (QBBHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qube Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Qube Holdings (QBBHY)?

A

The stock price for Qube Holdings (OTCPK: QBBHY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qube Holdings (QBBHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qube Holdings.

Q

When is Qube Holdings (OTCPK:QBBHY) reporting earnings?

A

Qube Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qube Holdings (QBBHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qube Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Qube Holdings (QBBHY) operate in?

A

Qube Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.