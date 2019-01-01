QQQ
Hydro Power Technologies Inc is engaged in developing technology solutions that enhance power generation output in hydropower applications. It has developed a proprietary hydraulic transient control valve system called The Hammer1 System to propel impact turbine-driven electrical generators.

Hydro Power Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hydro Power Technologies (OTCPK: PYBX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hydro Power Technologies's (PYBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hydro Power Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hydro Power Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX)?

A

The stock price for Hydro Power Technologies (OTCPK: PYBX) is $0.033 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hydro Power Technologies.

Q

When is Hydro Power Technologies (OTCPK:PYBX) reporting earnings?

A

Hydro Power Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hydro Power Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Hydro Power Technologies (PYBX) operate in?

A

Hydro Power Technologies is in the sector and industry.