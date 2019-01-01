PURE Bioscience Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary antimicrobial products. The company's technology platform is based on patented stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, or SDC. It offers PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant to restaurant chains, food processors and food transportation companies and PURE Control as a direct food contact processing aid. It also manufactures and sells SDC-based products for end use, products preserved with SDC and SDC as a raw material ingredient for manufacturing use.