Range
0.17 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
11.2K/68.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.84
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
87.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 4:08PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
PURE Bioscience Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary antimicrobial products. The company's technology platform is based on patented stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, or SDC. It offers PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant to restaurant chains, food processors and food transportation companies and PURE Control as a direct food contact processing aid. It also manufactures and sells SDC-based products for end use, products preserved with SDC and SDC as a raw material ingredient for manufacturing use.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV501.000K

Analyst Ratings

PURE Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PURE Bioscience (PURE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PURE Bioscience (OTCQB: PURE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PURE Bioscience's (PURE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PURE Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for PURE Bioscience (PURE) stock?

A

The latest price target for PURE Bioscience (OTCQB: PURE) was reported by Zacks Investment Research on December 13, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PURE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PURE Bioscience (PURE)?

A

The stock price for PURE Bioscience (OTCQB: PURE) is $0.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PURE Bioscience (PURE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PURE Bioscience.

Q

When is PURE Bioscience (OTCQB:PURE) reporting earnings?

A

PURE Bioscience’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is PURE Bioscience (PURE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PURE Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does PURE Bioscience (PURE) operate in?

A

PURE Bioscience is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.