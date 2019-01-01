PetroChina, the national champion that inherited the majority of Chinese onshore oil and gas assets, has developed into an international supermajor. It produces more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent of oil and gas annually and has more than 1.2 billion barrels of annual crude oil primary distillation capacity and more than 22,000 service stations. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, refined products, chemical products, and natural gas have a significant impact on PetroChina's revenue. State-owned China National Petroleum Corp is PetroChina's controlling shareholder with a stake of more than 80%. The firm's peers in China are Sinopec and CNOOC.