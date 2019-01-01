QQQ
Range
52 - 54.04
Vol / Avg.
312.3K/184.3K
Div / Yield
3.38/6.45%
52 Wk
34.53 - 55.18
Mkt Cap
96.5B
Payout Ratio
48
Open
54
P/E
7.29
EPS
12.1
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PetroChina, the national champion that inherited the majority of Chinese onshore oil and gas assets, has developed into an international supermajor. It produces more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent of oil and gas annually and has more than 1.2 billion barrels of annual crude oil primary distillation capacity and more than 22,000 service stations. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, refined products, chemical products, and natural gas have a significant impact on PetroChina's revenue. State-owned China National Petroleum Corp is PetroChina's controlling shareholder with a stake of more than 80%. The firm's peers in China are Sinopec and CNOOC.

PetroChina Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetroChina Co (PTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PetroChina Co's (PTR) competitors?

A

Other companies in PetroChina Co’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Q

What is the target price for PetroChina Co (PTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) was reported by JP Morgan on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PetroChina Co (PTR)?

A

The stock price for PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) is $52.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PetroChina Co (PTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 8, 2021.

Q

When is PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) reporting earnings?

A

PetroChina Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PetroChina Co (PTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetroChina Co.

Q

What sector and industry does PetroChina Co (PTR) operate in?

A

PetroChina Co is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.