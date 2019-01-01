QQQ
Pasinex Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Pinargozu Zinc Mine, Gunman project, and Akkaya property.

Pasinex Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pasinex Resources (PSXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pasinex Resources (OTCPK: PSXRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pasinex Resources's (PSXRF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Pasinex Resources (PSXRF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Pasinex Resources (PSXRF)?

A

The stock price for Pasinex Resources (OTCPK: PSXRF) is $0.0266 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 16:50:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pasinex Resources (PSXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pasinex Resources.

Q

When is Pasinex Resources (OTCPK:PSXRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pasinex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pasinex Resources (PSXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pasinex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pasinex Resources (PSXRF) operate in?

A

Pasinex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.