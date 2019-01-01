QQQ
Range
27.03 - 27.03
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.35/1.27%
52 Wk
19.07 - 33.09
Mkt Cap
916.5M
Payout Ratio
43.14
Open
27.03
P/E
33.67
EPS
0.29
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Park Lawn Corp provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes, and funeral services business. The entity generates revenue from the sale of cemetery property interment rights, cemetery services and merchandise sales, and funeral services and merchandise sales. It operates in the United States and Canada, of which key revenue is generated from the United States.

Park Lawn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park Lawn (PRRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park Lawn (OTCPK: PRRWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Park Lawn's (PRRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Park Lawn.

Q

What is the target price for Park Lawn (PRRWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Park Lawn

Q

Current Stock Price for Park Lawn (PRRWF)?

A

The stock price for Park Lawn (OTCPK: PRRWF) is $27.034976 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:54:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park Lawn (PRRWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Park Lawn (OTCPK:PRRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Park Lawn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Park Lawn (PRRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park Lawn.

Q

What sector and industry does Park Lawn (PRRWF) operate in?

A

Park Lawn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.