Primo Water, formerly Cott, is a pure-play water provider that is the product of the March 2020 acquisition of the legacy Primo business by Cott. The firm's water solutions ecosystem is anchored by an assortment of water dispensers and its water direct business. In the latter, it receives recurring revenue for delivering large-format (3- and 5-gallon) water bottles to residential and commercial customers for use in the dispensers. Supplementary offerings include water exchange, where consumers can exchange or purchase prefilled containers at retail, and water refill, where consumers have access to the network of self-service refill units that Primo manages. Most sales are generated in North America, with the remainder primarily in Europe and Israel.