Range
14.07 - 15.05
Vol / Avg.
951.1K/708.1K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.83%
52 Wk
14.2 - 20.12
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.54
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
160.1M
Outstanding
Primo Water, formerly Cott, is a pure-play water provider that is the product of the March 2020 acquisition of the legacy Primo business by Cott. The firm's water solutions ecosystem is anchored by an assortment of water dispensers and its water direct business. In the latter, it receives recurring revenue for delivering large-format (3- and 5-gallon) water bottles to residential and commercial customers for use in the dispensers. Supplementary offerings include water exchange, where consumers can exchange or purchase prefilled containers at retail, and water refill, where consumers have access to the network of self-service refill units that Primo manages. Most sales are generated in North America, with the remainder primarily in Europe and Israel.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.110 -0.0900
REV541.190M518.000M-23.190M

Analyst Ratings

Primo Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primo Water (PRMW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primo Water's (PRMW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primo Water.

Q

What is the target price for Primo Water (PRMW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting PRMW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Primo Water (PRMW)?

A

The stock price for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) is $14.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primo Water (PRMW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primo Water.

Q

When is Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) reporting earnings?

A

Primo Water’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Primo Water (PRMW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primo Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Primo Water (PRMW) operate in?

A

Primo Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.