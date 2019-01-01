QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
14.2K/27.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
8.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
Analyst Ratings

Pond Technologies Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pond Technologies Hldgs (OTCQB: PNDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pond Technologies Hldgs's (PNDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pond Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pond Technologies Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF)?

A

The stock price for Pond Technologies Hldgs (OTCQB: PNDHF) is $0.1729 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:07:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pond Technologies Hldgs.

Q

When is Pond Technologies Hldgs (OTCQB:PNDHF) reporting earnings?

A

Pond Technologies Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pond Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Pond Technologies Hldgs (PNDHF) operate in?

A

Pond Technologies Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.