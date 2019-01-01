QQQ
Predictmedix Inc is engaged in the development of medical devices. It is into the development of cannabis-derived products with clinical efficacy to artificial intelligence-based solutions to detect cannabis impairment. Its products use facial, thermal, video and audio recognition technologies to determine when individuals are impaired, suffering from infectious disease or mental illness.

Predictmedix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Predictmedix (PMEDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Predictmedix (OTCQB: PMEDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Predictmedix's (PMEDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Predictmedix.

Q

What is the target price for Predictmedix (PMEDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Predictmedix

Q

Current Stock Price for Predictmedix (PMEDF)?

A

The stock price for Predictmedix (OTCQB: PMEDF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Predictmedix (PMEDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Predictmedix.

Q

When is Predictmedix (OTCQB:PMEDF) reporting earnings?

A

Predictmedix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Predictmedix (PMEDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Predictmedix.

Q

What sector and industry does Predictmedix (PMEDF) operate in?

A

Predictmedix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.