EXCLUSIVE: Predictmedix In Pact With Indian Event Management Firm To Deploy Health Screening Platform
- Predictmedix Inc (OTC: PMEDF) has partnered with Entertainment Bay, an event production company in India, to deploy Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
- Under the partnership agreement terms, Predictmedix will deploy Safe Entry Stations at select Entertainment Bay hosted events to identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 rapidly.
- Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence uses multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict various health issues.
- Predictmedix expects to realize a pricing structure of approximately $1,000 per unit per day or as the budget of the respective event permits.
- "Each year, Entertainment Bay manages over 100 events, giving us the potential to scale rapidly into its large portfolio of customers," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix.
- Price Action: PMEDF stock closed 3.67% higher at $0.25 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Exclusives Tech General Best of Benzinga