EXCLUSIVE: Predictmedix In Pact With Indian Event Management Firm To Deploy Health Screening Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Predictmedix Inc (OTC: PMEDF) has partnered with Entertainment Bay, an event production company in India, to deploy Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
  • Under the partnership agreement terms, Predictmedix will deploy Safe Entry Stations at select Entertainment Bay hosted events to identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 rapidly. 
  • Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence uses multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict various health issues. 
  • Predictmedix expects to realize a pricing structure of approximately $1,000 per unit per day or as the budget of the respective event permits.
  • "Each year, Entertainment Bay manages over 100 events, giving us the potential to scale rapidly into its large portfolio of customers," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix.
  • Price Action: PMEDF stock closed 3.67% higher at $0.25 on Monday.

