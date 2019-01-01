Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.970
Quarterly Revenue
$15.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Plumas using advanced sorting and filters.
Plumas Questions & Answers
When is Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) reporting earnings?
Plumas (PLBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Plumas’s (NASDAQ:PLBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.